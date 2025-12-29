Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 76,503 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the November 30th total of 52,895 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,093 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,093 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWAY. Wall Street Zen raised Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Brainsway from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brainsway from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brainsway in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brainsway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brainsway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Brainsway in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Brainsway during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Brainsway during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brainsway by 61.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWAY opened at $19.37 on Monday. Brainsway has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.26 million, a PE ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Brainsway had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.73%.The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brainsway will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brainsway Ltd is a medical device company specializing in non-invasive neuromodulation therapies. Publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BWAY, the company develops and commercializes deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS) systems designed to treat a range of neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Brainsway’s technology aims to offer an alternative or complement to traditional pharmacological therapies by targeting precise brain regions with its patented coil designs.

The company’s flagship Deep TMS platform utilizes proprietary H-coil arrays engineered to reach deeper cortical structures than conventional TMS devices.

