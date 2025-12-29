Analyzing Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) & Ferguson (NYSE:FERG)

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) and Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paul Mueller and Ferguson”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paul Mueller $248.59 million 1.40 $29.67 million $40.20 9.64 Ferguson $30.76 billion 1.45 $1.86 billion $9.90 23.07

Dividends

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than Paul Mueller. Paul Mueller is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferguson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Paul Mueller pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ferguson pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Paul Mueller pays out 3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ferguson pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of Ferguson shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Paul Mueller shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ferguson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paul Mueller and Ferguson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paul Mueller 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ferguson 0 7 12 2 2.76

Ferguson has a consensus target price of $250.47, suggesting a potential upside of 9.65%. Given Ferguson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ferguson is more favorable than Paul Mueller.

Volatility & Risk

Paul Mueller has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferguson has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paul Mueller and Ferguson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paul Mueller 12.37% 36.21% 18.19% Ferguson 6.28% 35.73% 11.82%

Summary

Ferguson beats Paul Mueller on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paul Mueller

(Get Free Report)

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment offers milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to independent dealers for resale, and directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers. The Industrial Equipment segment sells food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment; and biopharmaceutical and pure water equipment, as well as stainless steel, alloy processing, storage tanks, and heat transfer products. The Field Fabrication segment sells large, field-fabricated tanks and vessels, such as stainless steel storage tanks for sanitary and industrial process applications. The Transportation segment offers delivery of products to customers; backhauls of materials and components; and contract carriage for third parties. It serves its products in various industries, including animal health, beverage, brewing, chemical, dairy farm, dairy processing, food, heat transfer, HVAC, industrial construction, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceutical, pure water, tank fabrication, and wine. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers. It also supplies specialist water and wastewater treatment products to residential, commercial, and infrastructure contractors, as well as supplies pipe, valves, and fittings solutions to industrial customers. In addition, it offers customized solutions, such as virtual design, fabrication, valve actuation, pre-assembly, kitting, installation, and project management services, as well as after-sales support that comprises warranty, credit, project-based billing, returns and maintenance, and repair and operations support. The company sells its products through a network of distribution centers, branches, counter service and specialist sales associates, showroom consultants, and e-commerce channels. Ferguson Enterprises Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.