Analyzing XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) & Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XOMA Royalty and Bio-Techne”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Royalty $28.49 million 11.32 -$13.82 million $0.74 35.22 Bio-Techne $1.22 billion 7.57 $73.40 million $0.49 120.86

Profitability

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than XOMA Royalty. XOMA Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares XOMA Royalty and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Royalty 32.28% 2.91% 1.03% Bio-Techne 6.41% 13.59% 10.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of XOMA Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of XOMA Royalty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

XOMA Royalty has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for XOMA Royalty and Bio-Techne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Royalty 1 1 3 0 2.40 Bio-Techne 2 4 11 1 2.61

XOMA Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $60.60, indicating a potential upside of 132.54%. Bio-Techne has a consensus price target of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.89%. Given XOMA Royalty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe XOMA Royalty is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats XOMA Royalty on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOMA Royalty



XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets. It has a portfolio with various assets. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Bio-Techne



Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

