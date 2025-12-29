Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) & CTS (NYSE:CTS) Financial Comparison

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) and Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of CTS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CTS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Nortech Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CTS has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS 11.14% 11.92% 8.31% Nortech Systems -2.25% -7.93% -3.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTS and Nortech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CTS and Nortech Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTS $515.77 million 2.50 $58.11 million $1.97 22.58 Nortech Systems $128.13 million 0.16 -$1.29 million ($0.95) -7.78

CTS has higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems. Nortech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CTS and Nortech Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nortech Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

CTS beats Nortech Systems on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals. In addition, the company offers flow meters, hydrophones, non-destructive testing, sonar, ultrasonic imaging, piezoelectric materials, piezoelectric sense products, and bulk products. Further, it provides eMobility, chassis, current sensors, clutch, brake, position sensors, stroke sensor, seating, speed, throttle, transmission, turbo, temperature sensors, and technical related products. Additionally, the company offers DIP, rotary selector, tactile, rotary DIP, and toggle switches, as well as provides transducer related products. Furthermore, it provides EMI, RFI, and RFI products; specialty and resistors; and frequency control products. The company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturer representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

