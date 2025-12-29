Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $525.00 at Leerink Partners

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Leerink Partners from $456.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $517.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $564.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $462.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $362.50 and a one year high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total value of $6,384,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,202,600. This trade represents a 27.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 63,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.20, for a total value of $28,650,425.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,479.20. This represents a 72.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 151,073 shares of company stock valued at $67,326,816 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,216,865 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,484,293,000 after purchasing an additional 243,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,553,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,482,978,000 after buying an additional 444,990 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,151,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,738,650,000 after buying an additional 1,089,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,928,747 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,135,000 after buying an additional 166,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,689,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,156 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

