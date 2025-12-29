Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years.

Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.07.

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Permianville Royalty Trust is a passive investment vehicle that holds overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties located primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Organized as a statutory royalty trust, it provides investors with exposure to production revenues from established hydrocarbon reservoirs without engaging directly in exploration or development activities.

The trust’s assets consist of net profits interests in wells that produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

