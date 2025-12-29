Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIEN opened at $10.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $242.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.26. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52.

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chicago Atlantic BDC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic BDC

About Chicago Atlantic BDC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Chicago Atlantic BDC by 1,913.1% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 206,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 196,116 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC in the second quarter valued at $1,901,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC in the second quarter valued at $1,844,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 195,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 136,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC). It focuses on providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies that demonstrate strong growth potential. Through its public listing, the company offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of private credit and equity investments aimed at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns.

The company’s investment strategy centers on structuring customized credit facilities, including senior secured loans, unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

