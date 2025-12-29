Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
Chicago Atlantic BDC Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LIEN opened at $10.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $242.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.26. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52.
Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chicago Atlantic BDC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC). It focuses on providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies that demonstrate strong growth potential. Through its public listing, the company offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of private credit and equity investments aimed at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns.
The company’s investment strategy centers on structuring customized credit facilities, including senior secured loans, unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.
