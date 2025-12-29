National Fuel Gas Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $7.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.
National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NFG opened at $80.90 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 88.5% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 355.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.
In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than National Fuel Gas
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How the Rich Retire
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.