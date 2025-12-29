National Fuel Gas Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $7.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of NFG opened at $80.90 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $466.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 88.5% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 355.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

