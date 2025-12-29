Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5781 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ATLCZ opened at $25.73 on Monday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co is a specialty finance holding company based in Cincinnati, Ohio, that offers a range of consumer credit products and associated servicing activities in the United States. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, CardWorks Servicing LLC and Atlanticus Receivables LLC, the company originates, acquires and services revolving credit card accounts and unsecured installment loans tailored to near-prime and subprime consumers.

Atlanticus’s credit card offerings include a variety of Visa-branded cards marketed through direct-response channels and an extensive network of third-party partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.