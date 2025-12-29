Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5781 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ ATLCZ opened at $25.73 on Monday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.
Atlanticus’s credit card offerings include a variety of Visa-branded cards marketed through direct-response channels and an extensive network of third-party partners.
