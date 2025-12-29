FMC Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

FMC has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. FMC has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FMC to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. FMC had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. FMC has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.360 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.920-3.140 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mitchell Raines bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,784 shares in the company, valued at $189,805.68. This trade represents a 103.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $922,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of FMC by 19,282.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 20,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 6,882.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $18,986,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in FMC by 229.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 36,631 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

Featured Stories

