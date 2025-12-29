Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
Park Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 172.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.
Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.07 and a beta of 1.45. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $15.10.
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company’s primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.
Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Park Hotels & Resorts
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How the Rich Retire
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.