MTN Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MTN Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,919 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the November 30th total of 30,266 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,615 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

MTN Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MTNOY stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. MTN Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group (OTCMKTS: MTNOY) is a multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in the mid-1990s as Mobile Telephone Networks, the company has grown into one of the largest mobile network operators serving consumers, businesses and governments across Africa and the Middle East. MTN is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and also trades over?the?counter in the United States under the symbol MTNOY.

The company’s core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed?line and broadband offerings, and enterprise solutions such as cloud, connectivity and managed services.

