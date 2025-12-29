Short Interest in Mercialys SA (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Increases By 50.4%

Mercialys SA (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,714 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the November 30th total of 10,446 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 827.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 827.1 days.

Mercialys Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MEIYF opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. Mercialys has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is a French real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of retail property assets. Established in 2005 following its spin-off from the Casino Group, the company focuses on maximizing the performance of shopping centers and retail outlets through strategic enhancements and tenant diversification. Mercialys’s portfolio comprises over 80 regional and local retail destinations across metropolitan France.

The company’s core activities include asset acquisition, property asset management, leasing and facility services.

