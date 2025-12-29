Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,463,092 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 2,228,061 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63,612.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 23 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63,612.7 days.

Li Ning Price Performance

OTCMKTS LNNGF opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. Li Ning has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.60.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited is a leading manufacturer, distributor and retailer of sportswear and sports equipment headquartered in Beijing, China. The company’s product portfolio encompasses athletic footwear, apparel and accessories tailored to running, basketball, badminton, tennis and fitness segments. Since its founding in 1990 by former Olympic gymnast Li Ning, the firm has developed a comprehensive supply chain that spans design, manufacturing, wholesale and retail channels.

Li Ning distributes its products through a network of directly operated stores, franchised outlets and e-commerce platforms across mainland China.

