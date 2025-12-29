Mattson Financial Services LLC Buys 856 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 133.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999,982 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $623.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.30. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

