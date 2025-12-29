Mattson Financial Services LLC Buys 856 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 133.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999,982 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
QQQ opened at $623.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.30. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and managers telling investors to load up on tech ETFs heading into 2026 — a tailwind for QQQ as it concentrates large-cap tech exposure. 3 Tech ETFs To Load Up on Before 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish pieces argue the tech rotation will resume and that 2026 could be a comeback year for big tech, supporting demand for QQQ’s mega-cap constituents. The Rotation Fear Won’t Last; Betting On Tech’s 2026 Comeback
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily ETF updates summarize recent modest gains/losses in QQQ and market breadth — useful for flow/context but not a single catalyst. QQQ ETF daily update, 12/26/2025
- Neutral Sentiment: TipRanks daily recap notes modest QQQ movement amid broader market strength — more informational than catalytic. QQQ ETF Daily Update, 12/25/2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional trimming: Dale Q. Rice Investment Management sold ~982 shares of QQQ (a 6.4% reduction of its tiny position) — not a major flow signal for a large ETF. Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple Seeking Alpha pieces warn of P/E compression and broader repricing risks for the S&P 500/tech in 2026 — a direct headwind for QQQ’s growth?heavy index if valuation multiples contract. 2026 S&P 500 Outlook: A Multiple Compression, In Spite Of Earnings Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Calls for a broad rotation to value and warnings that volatility?selling (which boosted markets) may be ending could reduce the momentum premium that benefited QQQ this year. Forget Big Tech – I Think We’re Looking At A Big Rotation To Value Volatility Selling Is Driving The Market Higher And May Be About To End
- Negative Sentiment: Other macro/structural pieces highlight valuation risk and reasons to hedge into 2026 — suggesting caution for concentrated tech exposure like QQQ. SPY: Structural Risk To Valuation Requires Caution Or Hedges For 2026
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
