Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 25,734 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,734 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 80.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,808.48. This trade represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.50.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $342.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $360.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

