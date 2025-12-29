Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Stock Price

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 116.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GEMI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gemini Space Station from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gemini Space Station from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gemini Space Station from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Gemini Space Station from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gemini Space Station currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Gemini Space Station Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of GEMI stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. Gemini Space Station has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $50.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gemini Space Station

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,878,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,815,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,336,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000.

About Gemini Space Station

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

