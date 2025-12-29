Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,908,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,291,000 after purchasing an additional 108,624 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Balefire LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM opened at $48.01 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

