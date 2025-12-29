Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $580.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $573.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $218.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total transaction of $5,844,814.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,564.90. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total value of $9,809,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,247,057.48. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

