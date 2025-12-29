Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.2%

BHE opened at $44.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.04. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $680.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early?stage design and prototyping to high?volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark’s offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.