SR Bancorp, Inc. (SRBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.
SR Bancorp Price Performance
SRBK opened at $16.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 million, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.54. SR Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77.
SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SR Bancorp
About SR Bancorp
SR Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that provides a broad array of banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The firm focuses on serving community markets and maintaining close relationships with individuals, small businesses and local institutions.
Its product suite includes traditional deposit accounts such as checking and savings, certificates of deposit and money market accounts. On the lending side, SR Bancorp offers consumer, residential mortgage and commercial loans, as well as specialized lending solutions for small and mid-sized businesses.
Featured Stories
