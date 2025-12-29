SR Bancorp, Inc. (SRBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

SR Bancorp Price Performance

SRBK opened at $16.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 million, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.54. SR Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SR Bancorp

About SR Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SR Bancorp by 94.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90,873 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SR Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in SR Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SR Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that provides a broad array of banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The firm focuses on serving community markets and maintaining close relationships with individuals, small businesses and local institutions.

Its product suite includes traditional deposit accounts such as checking and savings, certificates of deposit and money market accounts. On the lending side, SR Bancorp offers consumer, residential mortgage and commercial loans, as well as specialized lending solutions for small and mid-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.