Veralto Corporation (VLTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 18.2% increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Veralto has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veralto to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $101.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.87. Veralto has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $110.11.

About Veralto

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

