Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 15th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0132 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $16.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.47. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 9,354.51% and a net margin of 88.68%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) is a passive investment vehicle that holds overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties located in the Permian Basin region of West Texas. Established in 1980 by Apache Oil Company, the Trust does not engage in exploration or production activities. Instead, it owns net profit interests on specified acreage, allowing unitholders to participate directly in the cash flows generated by hydrocarbon extraction without bearing the costs or risks associated with day-to-day field operations.

The Trust’s interests cover acreage predominantly in Reeves and Loving Counties, where mature wells have been developed over several decades.

