Short Interest in PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Drops By 32.2%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 750 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the November 30th total of 1,106 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Trading Up 7.8%

PIFMY stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk is an Indonesian-based integrated food company and one of the world’s largest producers of instant noodles. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Jakarta, the company operates through several business segments including consumer branded products, flour milling, edible oils and fats, and agribusiness. Indofood is a member of the Salim Group and has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a leading name in the regional food industry.

In its consumer branded products division, Indofood manufactures and markets a diverse portfolio that spans instant noodles, dairy products, snack foods, biscuits, confectionery, and flavored beverages.

