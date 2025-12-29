Short Interest in OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Decreases By 31.2%

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,318 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the November 30th total of 1,916 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $52.60 on Monday. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a market cap of $632.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 67.77% and a net margin of 24.06%. On average, analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

OTC Markets Group operates a network of electronic trading platforms that provide real-time quotes, trading, and market data for over-the-counter (OTC) securities. Through its tiered marketplaces—OTCQX for established companies, OTCQB for early-stage and developing firms, and OTC Pink for less transparent issuers—the company connects broker-dealers, institutional investors, and retail participants. Its platforms facilitate price discovery and liquidity for a wide range of securities, including foreign issuers, micro-caps, and funds.

The company’s product suite extends beyond trading venues to encompass market data services, corporate disclosure tools, and compliance solutions.

