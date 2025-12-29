Goldstone Financial Group LLC Sells 5,090 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Goldstone Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $123.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.