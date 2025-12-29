Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on January 12th

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ASGI opened at $22.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $23.00.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: ASGI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver both current income and potential capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of global infrastructure securities. The fund provides investors with exposure to companies and projects that operate essential infrastructure assets such as utilities, energy networks, transportation systems, and communications facilities. Shares of ASGI trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering market-based liquidity for investors seeking infrastructure income strategies.

The fund’s investment approach combines equity and debt instruments issued by infrastructure issuers in developed and select emerging markets.

