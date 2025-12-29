Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Holdings Raised by Westend Capital Management LLC

Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 75,054.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,590 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 6.5% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,243,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,558,000 after buying an additional 3,947,460 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $276,909,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $152.28 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

