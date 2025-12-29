AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on January 15th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5422 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNCM opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by acquiring agency mortgage assets and funding them with a combination of short-term repurchase agreements and longer-term debt instruments.

To manage interest rate and prepayment risk, AGNC Investment employs a range of hedging strategies, including interest rate swaps, swaptions and treasury locks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.