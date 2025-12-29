Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XONE

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,863,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a market cap of $661.11 million, a PE ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 0.08. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

