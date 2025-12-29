Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $53.13 and a 52 week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

