Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 14,120 Shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF $UYLD

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UYLD opened at $51.33 on Monday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.1756 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

