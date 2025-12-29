Ventas, Inc. (VTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Ventas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 249.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $79.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. Ventas has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $81.89.

About Ventas

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

