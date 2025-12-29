Optivise Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,777 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Optivise Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 239,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 648,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,046,000 after buying an additional 50,564 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 384,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,579,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,566,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.