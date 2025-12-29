iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,530 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the November 30th total of 2,302 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 3.36% of iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Price Performance

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $31.07.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $4.2023 per share. This represents a yield of 1,592.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. TMET was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

