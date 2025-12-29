M&G (LON:MNG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 285.90 and last traded at GBX 285.68, with a volume of 2981488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.90.

MNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 225 to GBX 342 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group cut M&G to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 275 to GBX 290 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 305 to GBX 315 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 282.83.

The stock has a market cap of £6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.27, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 270.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 262.64.

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa. M&G Investments manages assets for clients globally.

With roots stretching back more than 170 years, we have a long history of finding innovative solutions for our customers’ changing needs.

