Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 142.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 95,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,408,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $158.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.25 and its 200 day moving average is $153.15. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $237.23.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $995.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 9.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Align Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Align Technology from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.18.

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

