Nucor Corporation (NUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 1.8% increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Nucor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Nucor has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nucor to earn $10.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $166.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nucor has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,914. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $1,367,873.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,436.08. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $3,660,074 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $25,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 281.7% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value?added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

