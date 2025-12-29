Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 15th

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 254.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.39. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $236.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.680-1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

Featured Stories

