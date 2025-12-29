Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,608 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the November 30th total of 812 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BFRGW opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Bullfrog AI has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.37.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

Bullfrog AI Inc provides a cloud-based artificial intelligence platform designed to unlock value from high-value technical data in asset-intensive industries. The company’s software ingests and organizes disparate data sources—such as engineering documents, inspection reports and sensor readings—and applies natural language processing and machine learning to enable rapid search, analytics and knowledge management. By automating manual data-handling tasks, Bullfrog AI helps clients improve operational efficiency, reduce risk and accelerate decision-making.

The Bullfrog AI platform comprises modular applications that address key use cases in fields such as reliability engineering, field operations and regulatory compliance.

