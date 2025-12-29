Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,683 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the November 30th total of 16,191 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPP opened at $14.85 on Monday. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPP) is a global real estate company that owns, operates and invests in high-quality property portfolios across core sectors including office, retail, multifamily residential, logistics and hospitality. As part of Brookfield Asset Management’s broader real estate platform, the partnership seeks to acquire and manage assets offering long-term income generation and value-enhancement potential. Its investment approach combines direct ownership of properties with strategic joint ventures and operating businesses in key markets worldwide.

Since its initial public offering in 2013, Brookfield Property Partners has expanded through disciplined capital deployment, focusing on both stabilized and value-add opportunities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.