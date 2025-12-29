Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Stock Holdings Increased by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 20.7% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $77,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $123.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.03. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

