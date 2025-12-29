4,365 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Purchased by Petros Family Wealth LLC

Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Natural Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 9,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $178.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.39 and a 200 day moving average of $126.45. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $179.80.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.21.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

