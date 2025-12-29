SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM opened at $48.01 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

