HM Payson & Co. Boosts Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.34 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

