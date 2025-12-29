Brokerages Set Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Target Price at $32.50

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $20.00 price target on Biodesix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, December 22nd.

BDSX opened at $6.82 on Monday. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.44. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 49.31% and a negative return on equity of 504.41%. The company had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biodesix will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchview Capital LP grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 5,736,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 154,937 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 99.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 102,494 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, that develops and delivers blood-based tests to improve the diagnosis and management of lung diseases, including lung cancer. The company integrates advanced proteomic and, more recently, genomic technologies to offer noninvasive testing solutions designed to guide clinical decision-making. Biodesix operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, allowing it to process patient samples at scale and maintain rigorous quality standards.

The company’s flagship product, VeriStrat®, is a proteomic test that stratifies patients with non-small cell lung cancer into groups more likely to benefit from specific therapies.

