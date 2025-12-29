Retireful LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Cultivar Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 239,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 648,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after buying an additional 50,564 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 384,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,566,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $100.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

