HM Payson & Co. Grows Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 117,710.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 117,710 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $38,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 527.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSL. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $330.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $293.43 and a 1-year high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

