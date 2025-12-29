HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $24,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. State Street Corp grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,636,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,567,000 after acquiring an additional 450,362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,854,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,972,000 after purchasing an additional 333,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,628,000 after acquiring an additional 846,085 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $146.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.16.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

