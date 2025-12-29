Retireful LLC Takes Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 5,225.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 87.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $140.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

In related news, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $95,252.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,371.55. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,619.02. This trade represents a 139.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

